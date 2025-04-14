OBITUARY: Lester Hargrove

Lester Hargrove, age 79, passed away on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at St. Thomas West Hospital.

A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, he was the son of the late L.B. Hargrove and the late Mary Jane Conner Hargrove. He spent his career as both a school bus driver and a heavy equipment operator. He had a great interest in remodeling antique cars. He loved classic rock music and going to live music venues. He enjoyed traveling and vacations. In recent years he discovered a love for dancing. He was a man that truly enjoyed working, and above all, spending time with his precious family.

He was a member of Pond Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Shirley Temple Hargrove; son, Lester Hargrove, Jr.; brothers, Lewis, Alexander, Floyd, and Doris Hargrove; sister, Dorothy Hargrove; nephew, Doris Hargrove, Jr.; niece, Janie Melinda Hargrove; mother-in-law, Annie McGee.

He is survived by his daughters, Janet (Willie) Binkley and Rhoda (Buford) Mangrum; sister-in-law, Thelma Hargrove; grandchildren, Crystal Binkley (Donnie Mangrum), Bruce Wayne (Tabbi) Mangrum, and Brittany (Kaden) Murphy; great grandchildren, Alexzandria, Jozie, and Remington Mangrum; several nieces and nephews; dog, ‘Lightning’.

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 3:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Ronald Mealer officiating. Burial will follow at Pond Cemetery. Visitation with the family on Wednesday from 4-8 PM and on Thursday after 12 Noon, all at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Kacey Crist, Zach Deal, Justin Erickson, Kaden Murphy, Trey Ivy, Bruce Mangrum, Bubba Hargrove, and Dusty Mealer.