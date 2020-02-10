Leslie Oliver Cook age 71 of Franklin, TN passed away February 7, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James M. Cook; parents, Oren A. and Mary Fort Oliver and grandson, Lane Carter Farris. Survived by children, Will (Ellen) Farris, Mallie (Joe) Almon, Creighton (Lynn) Cook and Brad Cook; grandchildren, Liam and Morgan Farris, Lacey and Courtney Almon, Carson, Emerson, Sarah Scott, Grayson, Jackson and Griffin Cook; brother, Oren Oliver; sisters, Jane Oliver and Sally McGoldrick and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 4:00PM Tuesday, February 11, 2020 with visitation being held two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Nashville or the Alzheimer’s Association.