OBITUARY: Leslie Martin Clairmont

Mr. Leslie Martin Clairmont of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, he was 78 years old.

He was born in Lake Linden, MI to the late Lawrence & Lena Cardinal Clairmont.

Leslie was formerly employed as a camp director.

He is survived by his wife, of 60 years, Patsy McEuen Clairmont; sons, Marty Clairmont and Jason Clairmont (Danya); brother, Bob Clairmont (Dorothy); sister, Diane Kesanen (David); grandchildren, Justin & Noah Clairmont.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

