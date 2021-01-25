OBITUARY: Leslie Bradley Sutton

Leslie Bradley Sutton, age 55 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 after passing away unexpectedly in her home.

Leslie was born in Oak Ridge, TN in 1965, youngest daughter to Lois Szluha. She went to school in Oak Ridge and attended college at The University of Georgia. She worked as a manager for CHS.

Leslie is survived by her husband Steven Sutton, oldest daughter Kelsie Bishop and husband David, youngest daughter Caitlyn Sutton, Mother Lois Szluha, sister Stacey Bunch, two grandsons Eli and Sutton Bishop, plus extended family and friends from every walk of life.

Leslie married the love of her life Steven Sutton in 1987. They loved to cook meals together, watch Tennessee sports and movies, garden, and try new adventures. They enjoyed vacationing with family and friends in various locations, but Leslie’s heart was always drawn to the beach.

Leslie was a wonderful mother to her daughters. She enjoyed being their biggest supporter from the sidelines of the soccer field and in everyday life. She instilled strength and courage in her daughters and never let a day go by without them knowing how much she loved them. She truly mirrored every aspect of what a perfect mother would represent and her daughters hope to carry her legacy with them throughout the rest of their lives.

Leslie was a lovely person inside and out and everyone around her was compelled by her beautiful smile. She loved to spend time with her family, read books, go on walks, and travel. She adored being a new grandmother and caring for her cats. She was the rock of the family and was always very dedicated to care for everyone in any way possible.

A visitation will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home followed by a celebration of life at 1:00 PM with Pastor Ward Jones officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Goose Creek Animal Hospital or Williamson County Animal Shelter