OBITUARY: Leroy Hutcheson

Leroy Hutcheson, age 79, of Columbia, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2025, with his beloved wife by his side.

Born February 15, 1946, to the late Gilbert and Lora Duggan Hutcheson. He had a passion for the outdoors and found great joy in grilling, fishing, hunting, and camping.

In addition to his parents, Leroy was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Hutcheson.

Those left to cherish Leroy’s memory are his devoted wife of 23 years, Regina Hutcheson; son, Warren Hutcheson; brother, Terry Hutcheson (Barbara) of Lithia, Florida; and aunt, Vera Faye Polk of Sun City Center, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or Welcome Baptist Church of Lithia, FL.

Services will be announced at a later date.