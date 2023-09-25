OBITUARY: Leonard Ned Elliott Sr.

Leonard Ned Elliott, Sr. age 93 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 22, 2023.

He was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Seth & Annie Lou Elliott.

He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed his family and was very family centered. Ned was an elder and former minister at Berea Church of Christ in Franklin.

He is preceded in death by his sisters, Nancy Savage and Sis Jones; brothers, Jimmy Elliott, Joe Elliott, Jake Elliott, Snookes Elliott and Tea Elliott.

Ned is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jane Dodd Elliott; sons, Lynn (Karon) Elliott and Jeff (Tracy) Elliott; daughter, Cindy Elliott (Jim) Gilliam; grandchildren, Adam (Brittany) Elliott, Brooke (Chris) Thomas, Chelsea (Matt) Collins, Savannah (Chris) Harris, Molly Gilliam and Courtney (Jaylen) Mitchell; five great-grandchildren and many other loving family members.

Graveside service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, September 25, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Jim Taylor will officiate. Active pallbearers will be Donny Jackson, Adam Elliott, Chris Thomas, Matt Collins, Chris Harris and Jaylen Mitchell. Honorary pallbearers will be Calvin Dodd, Johnny Dodd, David Dodd, Shawn Baines, Terry Savage, Kerry Savage, Billy Jones and Danny Dodd.

Memorials may be made to Boy Scouts of America or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/