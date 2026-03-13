Leonard D. Daugherty passed away peacefully on March 10, 2026, in his home, surrounded by the love and presence of his family.

Len was born on February 29, 1944, (a Leap Year) in Des Moines, Iowa, to the late Rev. L.A. Daugherty and Mary Evelyn Tigner Daugherty. Because of his Leap Year birthday, Len often joked about his true age, most recently claiming he was only “twenty and a half years old,” a playful reflection of the humor and lighthearted spirit that stayed with him throughout his life.

Len proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, carrying with him a strong sense of duty and pride in his nation. He loved to proudly wear his U.S. Airforce Veterans hat out in public and engage in the conversations wearing that hat would inevitably start. Len never met a stranger.

He married the love of his life, Deenie Springer Daugherty, on a warm summer day on June 27, 1964, and together they built a beautiful life and shared nearly 62 wonderful years of marriage filled with deep love, laughter and faith. Together, Len and Deenie raised 4 wonderful children.

Len was known for his adventurous spirit and playful personality. He loved a good practical joke and was always ready for a spontaneous adventure. Whether it was drifting across the water on an airboat or “muddin’” through fields, or traveling overseas to the UK, Scotland and Ireland, Len embraced life with enthusiasm and a sense of fun that made every moment memorable.

Sports were another passion in Len’s life. He enjoyed cheering for his favorite teams, including the Iowa Hawkeyes, and the Tennessee Vols. A die-hard Chicago Cubs fan, he had the immense joy of watching them finally win the World Series in 2016. Yet his greatest joy came from watching his own children and grandchildren play sports throughout the years, or dance on stage, act in plays, or sing and play musical instruments, proudly supporting them from the sidelines.

Faith was the cornerstone of Len’s life. His own father was a minister which helped instill a deep desire to love and serve the Lord. A devoted man of God, he served his church in many ways over the years, including as a Sunday School teacher, head usher, and church greeter. Len had a welcoming presence and a servant’s heart, always eager to lend a helping hand or offer a warm smile to those who walked through the church doors.

Len also had a deep affection for animals and couldn’t be long without loving a new dog or cat, most recently his beloved Suzi (a Shitzhu) and Callie (the cat), and was known for his gentle and caring spirit toward them.

Above all else, Len cherished his family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Deenie Daugherty; his children, Jeff Daugherty, Tammy (Keith) Ver Steeg, Brad Daugherty, and Craig (April) Daugherty; he was “Pampaw” to 17 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, and he had many extended family members and dear friends who will continue to carry his memory in their hearts.

Len will be remembered for his joyful spirit, unwavering faith, and the love and laughter he shared so freely with everyone around him. His life was a testament to living with humor, kindness, and a deep trust in God.

His legacy of faith, family, and laughter will live on in all who were blessed to know him.

Public and family visitation will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at 1:00 pm at Thompson Station Church with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in honor of Len Daugherty to Camp Scholarships at Thompson Station Church.

The care of Mr. Leonard D. Daugherty has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort and condolence, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com

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This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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