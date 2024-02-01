OBITUARY: Leonard Bryan Bowers Sr.

Leonard Bryan Bowers, Sr., age 85 of Arrington, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

He was born in Nashville, TN on February 25, 1938, to John Malachi Bowers Sr. and Nellie Irene Bowers.

He attended Central High School, in Nashville, TN where he loved playing baseball and basketball for the “Golden Tornadoes.” Leonard spent most of his career working in automobile finance. He enjoyed playing golf, and taking care of the many dogs he cherished through the years. He was a member of Jenkins Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Nolensville, TN, where he loved singing bass in the church choir, along with his “baby” brother, Jerry Bowers.

He was a devoted Christian and a loving husband and father. To know him was to love him. His smile and laugh could light up a room. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, John “Junior” Bowers, Jr. and Marshall Bowers, and sisters, Virginia Bowers Key, Billie Bowers Coss and Sandra Bowers Rudolph.

He is survived by his loving friend, Sandra Young; son, Bryan Bowers; daughters, Teresa (Rob) Mason & Bonnie (Tim) Sneed; grandchildren, Savannah Mason, Sawyer Mason, Samuel Sneed & Luke Sneed; and brother, Jerry (Ruth) Bowers.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the 6th floor nurses at Williamson Medical Center as well as the staff at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro, TN.

A celebration of life will be conducted on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. at Jenkins Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 2501 York Road, Nolensville, TN, by Jason Mikel. The visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to: Jenkins Cumberland Presbyterian Church PO Box 518, Nolensville, TN 37135 www.jenkinscp.org

