OBITUARY_ Leon Parker

James Leon Parker, Sr, age 95 of Spring Hill, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Morning Pointe of Spring Hill.

Leon, as he was known, was born April 29, 1926 in Nashville, and was the son of the late Shirley J. Parker and Mary O. Parker. He was a retired machinist and proudly served during WWII in the Army Air Corp.

A depression era childhood instilled the need for self care, as well as caring for family. He enjoyed raising cattle on the family farm and had the skills to create, build and fix anything. His (late) wife often commented, “It will stand until the end of time” when referring to something he had built. He loved the land and spent his time gardening, growing and pruning. In his free time he enjoyed racing and just sitting on a beach watching and listening to the waves, and always had a fondness for listening to Willie Nelson’s music.

He never stopped helping and loving his family and friends. He will be remembered for his friendliness and willingness to assist anyone in need.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Carrie Lee Bedford Parker. He is survived by a daughter: DiAnna Alsip (and husband: Mike); grandchildren: April Parker (and husband: Jeffrey Kuhnhenn); and David Parker (and wife: Emma); 2 grandchildren: Estella Kuhnhenn and Otto Kuhnhenn; a niece: Loretta Brown (and husband: Kerry); and 2 sisters: Lois Schultz and Ruth Pyburn.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM – 12:00 Noon on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Church of the Nativity. A Funeral Mass will begin at 12:00 Noon, with Fthr. Jerry Strange officiating. Private burial, with military honors, will be conducted at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.SpringHill-Memorial.com