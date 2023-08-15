OBITUARY: Leola Parham Shouse Beard

Leola Parham Shouse Beard was born December 4, 1922 in the Carter’s Creek Station area of Maury County to Frank and Mary Elizabeth (Lizzie) Kelley Parham. In 1941 she married Hervie Shouse and they moved from Santa Fe to Spring Hill in 1951 where she lived for the remainder of her life. She worked for Dixie Mfg. Company for 30 years and also was co-owner of Shouse-Webb Greenhouse from 1972-1985. She was an excellent cook, gardener, and seamstress. Her favorite hobby was piecing beautiful quilt tops. She was an expert gardener and many sought her advice.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Hervie Shouse (1981) and second husband, Buford Beard (2011); her sisters, Bessie Hatfield, Ruth Ellen (Dolly) Parham, and Mary Evelyn Parham; brother, Farris Parham; daughter-in-law, Nancy Shouse; grandson, Stephen Shouse; and son-in-law, Terry Webb.

She is survived by her son, G. Lloyd Shouse (Sherry); daughter, Sharon Webb (Terry, deceased); grand-children, Stephanie Lane (Andy), Susan Bryant (James), Trent Webb (Claire), and Trael Webb (Elizabeth); great-grandchildren, LeEllen Lane, Alan Bryant, Alana Bryant, Tyler, Avery, Tennysen, Clement, and Savannah Webb; brother, Marion Parham (Ruby, deceased); sister-in-law, Jeanne Parham; and cousin, Ann Lindsey (Clarence, deceased).

A special thanks to her friends and care-givers Maritza and Lenny Bermudez, Teresa Pride, and Mitzi Andrew. Because of their care, she was able to remain in her home.

Pallbearers will be Trent Webb, Trael Webb, Andy Lane, James Bryant, Alan Bryant, Ray Parham, Jim Parham, Richie Parham, and Patrick Parham. Honorary Pallbearers are Maritza and Lenny Bermudez, Mitzi Andrew, Teresa Pride, Alicia Fitts, Alan Quarles, Donna Reed Foster, Suzanne and Desmond Sumeral, Anna Herring PCP, Richard Jackson, Kim and Robbie Mathis.

