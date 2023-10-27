OBITUARY: Leo ‘Lee’ H. Haberer

Leo “Lee” H. Haberer, age 83 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

He was born in Sterling, IL to the late Christ & Hazel Haberer.

Lee was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Tractor Supply Company as the Vice President of Real Estate. He worked for TSC for over thirty years. Lee was a member of East Brentwood Presbyterian Church.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, Karl Haberer and Keith Haberer.

Lee is survived by his wife of 57 years, Karen Haberer of Brentwood, TN; sons, Kent Haberer of Greenwood, IN and Kraig Haberer of Brentwood, TN; brother, Willard (Phyllis) Haberer of Sterling, IL; sister, F. Ann (Gary) Harvey of Columbia, TN; grandchildren, Kendall Haberer of Alexandria, VA and William Haberer of Arlington, VA.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 28, 2023 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. John Hilley will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Brentwood Presbyterian Church or their Room at the Inn Mission.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

