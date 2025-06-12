OBITUARY: Lenora Demetropolis DeRossett

Lenora Demetropolis DeRossett, age 86, originally from Mobile, Alabama passed away peacefully on June 8, 2025. Born on January 12, 1939, Lenora spent the last 29 years in Middle Tennessee. She was the beloved daughter of the late Gus Louis and Mary Louise Nelson Demetropolis.

Lenora was an energetic and warm-hearted woman who cared deeply about her family. Her kitchen was her haven where her cooking brought everyone together. Whether it was a big family gathering or hosting just a few friends, everyone naturally ended up in the kitchen, drawn in by the smell of something delicious. No one ever left hungry.

She also carried on Greek food traditions, especially during holidays. Greek Easter was one of her favorite occasions, and she could always be found preparing dishes for a crowd—mixing up Greek salad or baking trays of baklava. These gatherings were full of food, laughter, and the joyful noise of a big, close-knit family.

Lenora enjoyed gardening and took pride in her ability to grow flowers, vegetables, and the occasional tomato jungle. She was also an avid reader, especially of mysteries and was always quick to recommend a good book.

Lenora and Jim had a second home on Dauphin Island, Alabama, where they loved spending weekends fishing, shrimping, and hosting fish fries. The island became a special place for their family, filled with good meals and great stories.

Family was always at the center of Lenora’s life. She looked forward to reunions and family get-togethers, where generations came together and made lasting memories. In later years, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. They brought her endless pride and happiness as she watched them grow.

Lenora was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Demetropolis.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, James (Jim) DeRossett; daughters, Stephanie DeRossett Nelson (Jack) of Franklin, TN, and Ashley DeRossett Livingston (Phillip) of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, James Nelson (Taylor) of Brentwood, TN, Olivia Nelson of New York, NY, and Stella Livingston of Greenville, SC; brother, Gus “Butch” Demetropolis of Theodore, AL; sisters, Mary Betty of Perryton, TX, Angela Odom of Mobile, AL, and Nancy Schleh of Manassas, VA; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held for family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Lenora’s memory.

