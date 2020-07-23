



Lemorah Francis Davenport Rohmann, age 85 of Franklin, TN passed away July 20, 2020.

Retired with Department of Revenue from the State of Tennessee. “Fran” was a devoted military wife and mother; she was the glue that kept the family together. She was the “sweetest lady”, kind, loving and strong. Life doesn’t come with instructions; it comes with a Mother.

“Fran” is preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard J. Rohmann. Survived by her son, Gary (Kathleen) Rohmann and Chuck (Theresa) Rohmann; grandchildren, James (Elena) Rohmann and Julie (Dave) Richardson; great grandchildren, Michael and Olivia Rohmann and Lilah Richardson and brother, Kenneth (Janie) Davenport.

A graveside will be conducted 11:00AM Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Williamson Memorial Gardens, Pastor Bob Mahaffey officiating.




