OBITUARY: Leigh Ann Putnam Williams

Leigh Ann Putnam Williams, age 40 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

She was born January 13, 1983, in Dalton, GA to her parents Gregory Putnam and Sherri Carter.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Arland and Barbara Carter and paternal grandparents, Winfred and Dorothy Putnam.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Jeffrey Carter Williams; step-son, Talan Williams; sister, Lindsay (Stephen) Qualls and children, Josie Jordan, Ellie Jordan, and Amelia Qualls; aunts and uncles, Marie (Dwayne) Pangle, Gary (Jean) Carter, and Cindy Putnam; cousins, Haig Knight, Charis Knight, Brooks (Paige) Carter and child, Drew (Heather) Carter and children, Sommer Redman, Samantha Mitchell and children; great aunt and uncle, Bob (Susan) Carter and children, Scott Carter and Candi Galbreath.

A celebration of life visitation will be held from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM on June 17, 2023 at Marcella Vivrette Smith Park in Brentwood.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any mental health or drug addiction organization of your choice.

