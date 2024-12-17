OBITUARY: Leigh Ann Alligood Murray

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Leigh Ann Alligood Murray, age 57, on Friday, December 13, 2024, following a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer.

Through every challenge she faced, Leigh Ann never stopped smiling. Her radiant smile was a reflection of her strength, her grace, and her unwavering belief in finding joy even in the hardest moments.

Leigh Ann was the epitome of kindness and beauty, inside and out. Her compassion, warmth, and endless love touched the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know her. Whether through her encouraging words, selfless actions, or the joy she brought into every room, she left the world better than she found it.

She leaves behind a family who will forever cherish her memory: her father, James Alligood; her mother, Gail Alligood; her sisters, Jenny Blackstock (husband Jason) and Heather Webb (husband Josh); her beloved nieces, Madison Blackstock and Mackenzie Blackstock; her daughter-in-law, Samantha Murray; and her two sons, Ryan Murray and Jacob Murray, who will carry her love and smile in their hearts always.

Although her absence leaves an immeasurable void, we find comfort in knowing she is at peace, free from pain, and still smiling down on us with the same warmth she shared in life.

A celebration of Leigh Ann’s remarkable life will take place on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. at Spring Hill Memorial Park & Funeral Home. In her honor, we ask that you leave your black clothing at home and instead wear your brightest colors and/or Christmas colors as we celebrate her vibrant spirit and the joy she brought to the world.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Nell-B Foundation in her memory. As an avid animal lover, Leigh Ann requested that donations be used to cover veterinary expenses for local families in need. Donations can be made via Venmo (@Nellbfoundation) using the subject line ‘In memory of Leigh Ann,’ or checks can be made payable to Nell-B Foundation and mailed to Heather Webb at 1401 Mentelle Drive, Franklin, TN 37069

Rest peacefully, Leigh Ann. Fly high & THS. You were a true warrior, and your love, strength, and smile will remain with us forever.

Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email