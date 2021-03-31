OBITUARY: Leesa McCay Hasselbacher

Leesa McCay Hasselbacher, loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and wife passed away on March 22, 2021, at the age of 48 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Leesa was born April 7, 1972 in Opelika, Alabama to Thurman Dwayne and Patricia (Chandler) McCay. She attended and received a BA and Master’s degrees in Clinical Psychology and Psychometrics from the University of Tennessee. Leesa raised beautiful twin daughters, Laura Michelle Williams and Audra Elizabeth Williams. Leesa married Christopher Hasselbacher of Nashville, Tennessee and they built a life together raising their daughters.

Leesa loved all things sports and was an avid SEC football fan and favored the Auburn Tigers, “WAR EAGLE!!”. Her pets Lilly, Minnie and Gypsy were part of her family and always by her side. She loved to play games and was unbeatable at cards and backgammon. Spending time with her family at the lake always made her smile. She was known for her quick wit, infectious laugh, and her kind and compassionate spirit.

Leesa is survived by her mother Patricia Barksdale of Little Rock, Arkansas, her father Thurman Dwayne McCay and his wife Mary Helen McCay of Melbourne, Florida, her husband Christopher Hasselbacher and their daughters Laura and Beth Williams of Nashville, Tennessee, her sister Audra Prince and nieces Madeline and Alexandra Prince of Little Rock, Arkansas.

A private graveside service for family and close friends will be held at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Franklin TN in the Garden of Faith at 11am on Wednesday March 31st 2021 where Father Jerry Strange of the Catholic Church of the Nativity, Spring Hill, TN will be conducting service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Leesa_Hasselbacher or the Williamson County Animal Center at www.adoptwcac.org.