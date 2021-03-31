OBITUARY: Leesa McCay Hasselbacher

By
Williamson Source
-
Leesa McCay Hasselbacher

Leesa McCay Hasselbacher, loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and wife passed away on March 22, 2021, at the age of 48 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Leesa was born April 7, 1972 in Opelika, Alabama to Thurman Dwayne and Patricia (Chandler) McCay. She attended and received a BA and Master’s degrees in Clinical Psychology and Psychometrics from the University of Tennessee. Leesa raised beautiful twin daughters, Laura Michelle Williams and Audra Elizabeth Williams. Leesa married Christopher Hasselbacher of Nashville, Tennessee and they built a life together raising their daughters.

Leesa loved all things sports and was an avid SEC football fan and favored the Auburn Tigers, “WAR EAGLE!!”. Her pets Lilly, Minnie and Gypsy were part of her family and always by her side. She loved to play games and was unbeatable at cards and backgammon. Spending time with her family at the lake always made her smile. She was known for her quick wit, infectious laugh, and her kind and compassionate spirit.

Leesa is survived by her mother Patricia Barksdale of Little Rock, Arkansas, her father Thurman Dwayne McCay and his wife Mary Helen McCay of Melbourne, Florida, her husband Christopher Hasselbacher and their daughters Laura and Beth Williams of Nashville, Tennessee, her sister Audra Prince and nieces Madeline and Alexandra Prince of Little Rock, Arkansas.

A private graveside service for family and close friends will be held at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Franklin TN in the Garden of Faith at 11am on Wednesday March 31st 2021 where Father Jerry Strange of the Catholic Church of the Nativity, Spring Hill, TN will be conducting service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Leesa_Hasselbacher or the Williamson County Animal Center at www.adoptwcac.org.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
Greenlight
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
CodeMonkey
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Coding for kids.
Tally
Consolidate your debt and save money while you pay it down...
Overcome your credit card debt
Gabi
Match coverage, compare rates and save.
How to knock hundreds off your home and auto insurance in minutes
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here