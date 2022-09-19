OBITUARY: Lee Wilson Moody

Lee Wilson Moody, age 36 of Franklin, TN passed away September 14, 2022 from complications due to an undiagnosed medical condition.

He was a 2004 graduate of Centennial High School and attended Columbia State Community College. Lee was a former Eagle Scout with Troop 137 of Franklin. He enjoyed hiking, camping and being outdoors. Lee was a talented percussionist as well as a talented artist, and loved painting and drawing.

Lee is preceded in death by his father, Gary Moody; grandparents, Bill & Pauline Moody; grandmother, Dale Wilson.

He is survived by his mother, Phoebe Moody of Franklin, TN; brother, Paul Moody of Spring Hill, TN; grandfather, Josef Wilson of Franklin, TN; aunts & uncles, Keith (Renee Scholtz) Wilson of Easton, PA, Mike (Sherry) Moody of Kingsport, TN and Richard (Lucy) Moody of Blountville, TN; many loving family members, and his beloved cat, Lila.

Memorials may be made to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center.

A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

