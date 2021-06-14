OBITUARY: Lee Edward Fesko

Lee Edward Fesko, age 76, passed away June 11, 2021, at his home.

Lee was born in Homestead, Pennsylvania, and later made homes for him and his family in San Francisco, Atlanta, and finally Franklin, Tennessee.

Lee was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the Navy aboard the USS Ranger and USS Enterprise. He was a man who took every opportunity to laugh and invariably found a way to make those around him join his chorus. Though he spent his entire professional career behind a desk at IBM, he felt most at home operating table saws and hand tools and putting his hands in the dirt to grow his garden. Following the lead of his Savior, Jesus Christ, Lee spent most of his life in service to his brothers and neighbors. There was seldom a weekend when he wasn’t helping a friend with a brake job or helping lay a new tile floor in their kitchen. He was a churchman in every respect. Lee was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, mentor, and friend.

Preceded in death by his father and mother, Elmer and Florence Fesko; survived by his wife of nearly 53 years, Eren Fesko; mother-in-law, Clara Valero; sons John (Anneke) Fesko and LeeEric (Tracy) Fesko; grandchildren Jack, John Jr., Logan, Robert, and Carmen Penelope; and other sons, daughters, and grandchildren he found along the way, Angie, Jeff and Robin, Daniel, Nathan, and MerryEren; and countless loving friends.

Pastor Chad Scruggs will conduct the memorial service at 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 33 Burton Hills Boulevard, Nashville, Tennessee, 37215. Visitation with the family will be from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM prior to the service. Graveside service will be conducted at 2:30 PM Wednesday at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Reformed Theological Seminary, 5422 Clinton Blvd., Jackson, MS 39209-3004; Mission to the World, Nathan & Nikki Bonham—Acct # 10788, P.O. Box 744165, Atlanta, GA 30374-4165; Mission to the World, David & Eowyn Stoddard—Acct # 16896, P.O. Box 744165, Atlanta, GA 30374-4165; Mission to the World, Huesmann—Acct # 13150, P.O. Box 744165, Atlanta, GA 30374-4165. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com