Nashville – Lee Dix Chapman passed at 97 on Jan 13 2026. Born May 31 1928 in Macomb IL. Preceded in death by parents John and Marie Dix, brothers Richard, William and John Dix and husband Joseph Chapman. While modeling for Neiman Marcus in Dallas Lee met and married Martin Clayton jr, father of her 5 children. She moved to his ranch in Wills Point TX. and later moved to Franklin TN. More than anything she loved her children. She was a wonderful mother fun, supportive, fair with a great sense of humor.

Lee loved acting performing in many plays at Circle Theater and Theater Nashville. She became involved in the advertising business which led to a job as set decorator for tv show Hee Haw where she met lifelong friends “Miss Hee Haw” Cathy Baker and associate producer Marcia Minor. From there she became assistant director for Tennessee Health Careers traveling Tennessee encouraging high schoolers to consider careers in the health field. Lee met her second husband Joseph Chapman while executive director of Middle Tennessee Arthritis Foundation. She moved to his hometown Birmingham AL spending happy years traveling Europe and attending many Wimbledon tournaments. Upon his death she relocated to Brentwood TN. Her last 18 months were spent at NHC Place at the Trace lovingly cared for by the wonderful staff. Lee is survived by children Cindy (Lewis) Graham, Martin (Stephanie) Clayton lll, Mindy Clayton, Angus (Maureen) Clayton, Banks Clayton, grandchildren Baird (Carlin) Graham, Clayton (Kim) Graham, Curtis Clayton, Charlotte Clayton, Martin (Sara Kate) Clayton lV, Sam and Elliott Clayton 9 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held tba in May.

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