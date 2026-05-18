Mr. Lee Cothran, age 63, of Chapel Hill, TN, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at his home, surrounded by family and friends.

Lee grew up in College Grove, Tennessee, in a family shaped by craftsmanship, hard work, and the outdoors. From an early age, he was surrounded by builders and makers who helped form the talents and character that would define his life.

His father, William Lewis Cothran, was a high school drafting teacher and builder, and his grandfather was a renowned master cabinetmaker. Their influence was profound. Lee was working in construction at the age of twelve, hauling hod on Castle Gwynn, the hilltop castle near Arrington and Triune built by Mike Freeman over the course of 26 summers.

From those beginnings, Lee went on to become an expert builder of multi-million-dollar homes, bringing both precision and artistry to his work. His eye for beauty and design was not something learned, but something inherent. The beautifully carved spiral staircases he created became a signature feature of his homes and a source of great pride.

Lee was also a natural athlete. Inspired by his mother, Gladys, an equestrian, he became a champion barrel racer. He was also a low-handicap golfer, a confident snow skier from a young age, and an expert marksman with rifle, pistol, and shotgun. He graduated from Page High School in 1981 and later earned a degree in Industrial Technology from Middle Tennessee State University.

Among his friends, Lee was perhaps best known as an exceptionally accomplished sportsman. He was a skilled fisherman and boatman, a devoted duck and quail hunter, and an impeccable judge of fine hunting dogs. Of all his bird dogs, Kate, his English Setter, held a special place in his heart and was his treasured companion.

Of his many gifts, one of the most cherished by his hunting and fishing friends was his cooking. He became the glue that held the Henry Horton Trap and Skeet crowd together through his near-monthly cooks, gatherings that were anticipated with great joy and remembered for the fellowship they brought.

He shared that same generosity with family and friends, taking food to others during times of celebration, illness, or sorrow. Lee Cothran had a huge heart, and he showed it in quiet, unassuming ways.

Lee was born in Nashville on November 30, 1962, to William Lewis Cothran and Gladys Jean Bulla Cothran. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Gertrude Cothran, and Zeb and Mabel Bulla. He is survived by his two brothers, Bill (Elizabeth) Cothran of College Grove, Tennessee, and Mark (Gayle) Cothran of Franklin, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Lee also leaves behind his devoted wife and best friend, Stacey Jordan Cothran, whom he married on the first day of spring, March 20, 1993. Together they built a beautiful life that has been an inspiration and blessing to all who knew them.

Funeral services will be held at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., and the service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Beechwood Cemetery in Cornersville, Tennessee.

Pallbearers will include: Bill Cothran, Mark Cothran, Shane Cothran, Steve Cothran, Fred Funte, Dean Richards, Gale Sanders, Todd Totty, John White, Jim Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be; Charles Batten, Ron Patterson, Sonny Willis, Dr. Adam and Dr. Barbara Radolinski, Henry Horton Trap and Skeet Range Friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to: Friends of Henry Horton State Park/Trap and Skeet Range, P.O. Box 282, Chapel Hill, TN 37034.

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This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.