OBITUARY: Lee Clement Williams

Beloved husband, father, brother, and friend Lee Clement Williams passed away on September 25, 2023 following a recent illness. Lee is now free from the pain that has dominated his life for the past weeks. A fighter until the end, he was determined to beat his cancer and gave the dreaded disease a battle like it had never seen. In the end, he won on his terms and has gone to be among the family and friends in the land that knows no pain, no grief, no sorrow – only joy and love.

Lee was born in Bermuda on February 18, 1954 and was the son of the late Dr. John O. Williams, Jr. and the late Anne Kellam Nicks Williams Rochelle.

He was a graduate of Columbia Military Academy (1972) and attended Memphis State University and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

Lee is survived by his wife of 18 years, Pam Williams of Brentwood, Tennessee, his sons John Ireland Williams, Benjamin Fox Williams and Luke Christian Williams, all of Brentwood, Tennessee. He is also survived by his brothers, John Orlando (Kay Kay) Williams, III, David Walton (Theresa) Williams and Thomas Allyn Williams, his sister-in-law Elizabeth Davis Williams, his sister-in-law Becky Ann Curd, his brother-in-law Mark Andrew (Anita) Doss, and his mother-in-law S. Juanita Doss. He loved his many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, C. Nicks Williams.

Lee grew up in Mt. Pleasant, TN and loved playing sports with his brothers. He was a child prodigy golfer and won numerous schoolboy type tournaments before leading the Columbia Military Academy golf during his high school years and went to play golf at Memphis State University.

Lee started his real estate career in 1977 with C & S Builders, one of the largest homebuilders in Middle Tennessee at that time. Sales skyrocketed under the leadership of Lee and his sales team. When C & S Builders closed, it later re-emerged as Fox Ridge Homes and became the preeminent builder in the state.

Later with years of construction experience behind him, Lee opened Williams and Company where he began building homes and continued to sell real estate. Most recently, he has concentrated on residential and commercial sales. During his career, he trained hundreds who have trained hundreds. No house was too small, nor was any buyer shunned due to lack of financial resources.

Lee was passionate about his work with Alcoholics Anonymous. In the late 1990’s, he was a regular volunteer at Dismas House. He came monthly to the house on Music Row with a few friends in recovery to share meals. Lee befriended people just out of prison trying to get back on their feet. Lee gave generously – with time, wisdom, love and laughter – to people who badly needed it. He changed many people’s lives. Lee gave to those who needed it, expecting nothing in return. He has sponsored and mentored many over the years. Many have said “I’m a better person because Lee was in my life.”

He led by example and gave 100 percent in everything he did, and he expected no less from those around him. The best times for him were the times spent with his boys watching sporting events, working in the garden, cooking meals, or watching them play sports. He loved all his family deeply.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood, TN 37027. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM-12:00 PM

The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Gibson and the staff at Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center for their care over the past few months, the staff at Alive Hospice for their dedicated care over his last days, and his special nurses, Annie and Charlotte. We’d also like to thank the hundreds of prayer warriors who have been with us throughout Lee’s journey.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the charity of your choice or to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203 or Friendship House, 202 23rd Avenue N., Nashville, TN 37203 in the loving memory of Lee C. Williams.

https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/