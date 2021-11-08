OBITUARY: Lee Ander Anderson

Lee Ander Anderson, age 76 of Franklin, TN passed away November 6, 2021.

Lee was a native of Williamson County, TN. He was the owner and operator of Anderson Auto Repair and served for 60+ years as a mechanic starting as a teenager. He loved camping, hunting and fishing. He also was an avid collector of classic cars.

Preceded in death by father, Paul Edward Anderson. Survived by: mother, Jannie Anderson; love of his life for 36 years, Julie Hazelwood; daughters, Dana (Scott) Gillespie, Tammy (Scott) Whidby and Allison (Bill) Inman; brothers, Murray Anderson, Rick (Rachel) Anderson, Ray Anderson; sisters, Josephine Griffin, Bertie Mae Anderson, Mary Alice Lovins, Kay (Paul) Love and Pam Ashworth; grandchildren, Kayla (Justin) Maxwell, Delanie (Trevor) Walker, Chandler Gillespie, Bradley Inman, Madison Inman and Chloe Inman; great grandchildren, Jace Maxwell and Kinsley Maxwell.

Funeral service will be conducted 1:00 PM Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Visitation will be 4-8PM Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com