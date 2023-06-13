OBITUARY: Leah May Lewis

Leah May Lewis, age 77 of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 5th, 2023.

Leah was born in Pittsfield, MA on June 8th, 1945, daughter to the late George & Leah Travers.

Leah went to school in Pittsfield, MA. She married David Russell Lewis on July 27th, 1974 in Manassas, VA. She was involved in Art League and enjoyed painting artwork for public display & family.

She received her Associate in Applied Science degree from NOVA in Human Services, specializing in drugs and alcohol. Leah volunteered with many organizations; especially those that would help others with their addictions.

Survivors include husband, David R. Lewis, her daughter, Leah Bordeau, her son, Nelson Bordeau, her daughter-in-law, Sandy Bordeau, her grandchildren Brock & Brayden Bordeau, her sister, Carol Hoyda.

A celebration of Leah’s life will be held at a later date. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

