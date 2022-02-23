OBITUARY: Lawson Lester Turk

Lawson Lester Turk passed away on Feb. 20, 2022. Lawson was born in Columbus, Georgia 12/07/1931 to Mary Lou Allen Turk.

He is survived by Daughters Elizabeth Hope (Galen) Wilson of Tx, Jennifer Ussery Brentwood, Janice (Robert) Lawson North Carolina; Stepchildren Timothy (Kim) Reeves Oklahoma; Kelly Reeves (David)Cordero Franklin; Rhea Reeves (Jake) Stein Maryland. Grandchildren: Robyn Lawson Foote, Robert Todd Lawson. Kathryn and Jackson Reeves, Cameron and Benjamin Cordero. Great grand Children Kylie Mills and Colt Harris. Several nieces and nephews.

Lawson had an entrepreneurial spirit and started several successful businesses. His most loved position was with Disneyland in Anaheim, CA soon after it opened. He told them they needed a writer to create an employee newsletter and was hired with no background in creative writing. He met Walt Disney the 1st week of employment.

A Graveside service will be held on Friday 2/25/22 at 11 am at Williamson Memorial Gardens. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Any expressions of sympathy should be to the Charity or Church mission program of your church.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/