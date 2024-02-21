OBITUARY: Lawrence ‘Lance’ Stuart Saylor Jr.

Lawrence “Lance” Stuart Saylor, Jr. passed away on February 14, 2024 in Nashville, TN after a brief illness. He was 77.

Lance was born in Torrington, CT to the late Elizabeth and Lawrence Stuart Saylor, Sr.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Elizabeth “Libby” Saylor.

He is survived by his wife Angela Mitchell Saylor; children Laura Saylor Rheinlander (Scott), Michael Stuart Saylor (Emily), and Toni Molldrem (Chad); grandchildren Samuel, Gabriel, and Hannah Rheinlander, and Holland and Luke Saylor; sister Stuart Ann “Sassy” Watters; and many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.

Raised in Litchfield, CT and Rye, NY, Lance always had a passion for adventure. As a teenager in New York City, he fell in love with the action of the city and the Yankees. He stayed on as a route salesman with Canada Dry until even New York City was too small to satisfy his sense of adventure. He rode west on his motorcycle, sleeping under the stars, until he reached San Francisco in 1967.

He discovered that a badge, a gun, and a fast car offered even greater thrills, thus beginning a distinguished career in law enforcement spanning more than 40 years. In North Dakota, where he created life-long family and friendships, Lance quickly ascended the law enforcement ranks. He moved to Chattanooga, TN in 1976 and began work for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Working as an undercover narcotics agent provided hair-raising stories of drug busts, stand-offs, and close calls.

In 1983, Lance was hand-picked to attend the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA where he completed an 11-week course in enhanced law enforcement training. Candidates for the National Academy are required to regard law enforcement as a public service, display a seriousness of purpose, display qualities of leadership, and enjoy the confidence and respect of fellow officers.

Lance began work with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in 1980, serving with partners he came to love like brothers. After moving to Franklin, TN in 1984, he served as the founding Director of the 21st Judicial District Drug Task Force. In 1990, he was elected as the Sheriff of Williamson County. Following his term, Lance worked in the Office of Inspector General, finishing his service as the Deputy Inspector General. Lance was inducted into the John Easley, Jr. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame in 1994.

His life’s greatest adventure, though, was with his fiercely beloved wife of 45 years, his children, and as “Papa” to his grandchildren.

Lance did not get his wish of going out in a gunfight. Instead, he left his earthly home surrounded by the love of his family in a safer world that he helped create.

The visitation will be held on Friday, February 23, 2024 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with Father Rusty McCown officiating. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Morris Heithcock Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police or St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Franklin, TN.

