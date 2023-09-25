OBITUARY: Lawrence Glover

Lawrence Glover, age 90 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.
Preceded in death by sisters, Louise Pitt and Emma Johnson.
Survived by wife, Shirl Glover; son, Byron Lawrence (Jacqueline) Glover; grandson, Byron Lawrence Glover, Jr.; sister, Carol Rose Dunnavant; brothers, Vernon LeRoy Glover, Frank Glover and David Glover.
Funeral services will be conducted by Dr. Ray Miller on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 12:00 Noon (visitation 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon) at Crievewood Baptist Church, 480 Hogan Road, Nashville, TN 37220. Interment Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.
Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com
For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/