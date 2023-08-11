OBITUARY: Lawrence Elton Renfrow

Lawrence Elton Renfrow, age 72, of Spring Hill, TN fell asleep on August 8, 2023 and is awaiting the return of Christ.

He was born in Missouri. Preceded in death by parents, Lawrence Monroe and Elaine Matthews Renfrow; and brother, David Renfrow.

He worked as an electronic technician and was a veteran of the United States Army.

Survived by wife, Quindolyn Croan Renfrow; son, Lawrence (Sierra) Renfrow, II; daughter, Monika Mitchell; grandson, Joshua Renfrow; and sisters, Debbie Wieland and Susan Renfrow.

A private service will be held at a later date.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/