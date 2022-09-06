OBITUARY: Lawrence Edward Dee

Lawrence Edward Dee age 93, of Spring Hill, Tennessee stepped into Heaven on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, into the arms of his Lord and Savior.

Lawrence was born in Chicago, Illinois and was a proud veteran who served in the USAF during the Korean War. He was an award-winning bowler, an avid golfer, and a lifelong Cubs fan. Lawrence was a long-time member of Central Christian Church in Waukegan, Illinois and more recently attended WellSpring Christian Church in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Dziedziak and Marie Holub.

Lawrence is survived by his wife of 67 years, Delores Shank Dee; daughter, Debra Dee Torau and husband Theodore; grandchildren, Megan McGee and husband John, and Adam Torau; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. He will be greatly missed.

