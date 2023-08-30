OBITUARY: Laverne Carrington Mangrum

Laverne Carrington Mangrum went to be with our Lord on Sunday, August 27, 2023. She passed away peacefully with her family and loved ones by her side.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Carrie Carrington; husband, William “Shorty” Mangrum; infant son, Christopher Dale; sisters, Lou Edith Carrington, Esther Carrington, and Patra Mays; brothers, Johnny Carrington and Lee Carrington.

She is survived by her children, Tim Tolley, Chuck (Lori) Wilson, Patricia Wooley, and Jackie Dotson; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Marie Rieves.

A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11:00 AM-1:00 PM before the service. Interment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

