Lavelle Mae Wood, a principled and articulate woman of deep faith, passed away surrounded by the love of her family on February 22, 2026. Born on October 9, 1939, in Cherokee, Iowa, Lavelle was the daughter of Mae Labertha Thomassen and James Phillip Brockway.

She grew up in Pella, Iowa, alongside her brother, Jack Brockway, who was married to the late Jeanie Brockway. The family was proud of their Dutch heritage, as evidenced by the windmills, Royal Delft, Dutch lace, and tulips that surrounded their community. Tulip Time festivities were a treasured event each May. Lavelle proudly sewed authentic Dutch costumes to be worn during the annual celebration.

Lavelle graduated from Pella Community High School in 1957 and went on to attend Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, earning her Bachelor of Science in Business Education in 1963. She received her teaching certificate that same year and began teaching shorthand, filing, and spelling at the American Institute of Business in Des Moines. Encouraged by her mother to venture west, Lavelle moved to California, where she taught shorthand and typing at Armstrong College in Berkeley from 1963 to 1966. She later earned her Master’s degree in Counseling from California State University, Hayward.

It was in 1963 that she met her handsome neighbor, William “Bill” Charles Wood. Bill would invite Lavelle over for dinner, and those invitations quickly became routine. On one memorable occasion, Lavelle offered to cook — an experience that proved to be both the first and last time she took on that role, as she never claimed a love for cooking. Bill gladly became the primary cook for the next 54 years of their marriage. They were married on April 16, 1964.

Lavelle and Bill made their home primarily in Castro Valley, California. They were active members of First Presbyterian Church of Hayward, where Lavelle served faithfully in many roles and especially loved singing second tenor in the choir. In the 2000s, they, along with dear friends, moved their membership to First Presbyterian Church of San Leandro — the very church where they had been married years earlier. Lavelle again joined the choir, continuing her lifelong love of music.

Her professional life reflected her strong work ethic and leadership abilities. She served as Executive Secretary for Singer Housing Company before becoming Personnel and Office Manager. She later worked as Human Resources Director for a major toy distributor. For more than 30 years, Lavelle faithfully served full-time as Office Manager for the Wayne and Gladys Valley Foundation, continuing to work one day a week until 2019 — at 80 years of age.

Lavelle and Bill cherished traditions. Summers were spent in Lake Tahoe, especially around the Fourth of July, where they eventually purchased timeshares to return year after year. Every anniversary was celebrated in Carmel and Monterey, California. There were frequent trips back to Pella, Iowa, and Kingston Springs, Tennessee, to visit family.

Lavelle was a devoted mother to Jennifer Luanne Wood (born April 4, 1967) and Angel Wood, who passed away on her birthday, December 20, 1968. Her faith sustained her through profound loss.

After Bill’s passing in 2018, Lavelle moved to Franklin, Tennessee, to be closer to family. She resided at The Hearth (now Vitality Living), where she quickly became a beloved and active member of the community. She served as an Ambassador welcoming new residents, participated on the Resident Council and Food Committee (keeping Mr. C well informed on food quality), and enjoyed daily walks with her beloved dog, Sassie.

Triominos was serious business. She played three times weekly with beloved friends Gene, Marlene, and Royce, meticulously logging wins and celebrating the monthly winner, crowned king or queen. It was there that she formed a special bond with Royce Reeves. What began as Royce helping walk Sassie blossomed into a beautiful companionship. Both from Iowa, both having raised families in California, and both widowed and relocated to Tennessee, they shared a sweet love evident to all who saw them. They beamed with joy together until Royce’s passing in October 2025.

Lavelle was sassy, spunky, strongly independent, and quick-witted. She was a faithful child of God with a tough shell and an incredibly big heart. She loved crocheting, singing — including performing in the Harmony Bells Barbershop Quartet — and anything purple. She was known for clipping helpful articles to mail to family, correcting grammar and posture, and proudly being left-handed.

She loved watching the Golden State Warriors and discussing their latest scores, especially as basketball had been part of her own youth. Though health-conscious, she never turned down sweets.

Her greatest joy was being “Grandy.” She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special memories include countless games of Tripoly, Triominos, and Rummikub, holidays together, summers in Lake Tahoe, and a treasured Disneyland trip — where her love for Mickey and Minnie Mouse shone brightly. She was delighted to know her family is planning a Disney World trip in her honor.

She is survived by her daughter Jennifer “Jenna” Meyer (Don); her grandchildren Kiley Braden (Gregg), A.J. Kosinski (Savannah), and Ty Kosinski (Kristen); and her great-grandchildren Brooks Remington Braden (11), Elsie Rai Braden (10), William “Liam” James Kosinski (5), Wrenlee Grace Kosinski (2), Noa Mae Kosinski (3), and Aubrey Hudson Kosinski (1). She is also lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Jennifer especially recalls her mother’s acts of service — delivering meals, providing transportation, inviting widows and friends to Sunday brunch or holiday gatherings, and faithfully serving her church and neighborhood. Holiday cookie baking together remains a cherished memory.

Lavelle leaves behind a legacy of faith, resilience, service, intelligence, humor, and deep love. She lived fully, loved deeply, and finished well.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to African Inland Missions, Sam and Hannah Kingsbury. Make checks payable to AIM. Include Project Number: 137530-001. Mail to: PO Box 3611. Peachtree City, Georgia 30269

This obituary was published by Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, Funeral Home & Cremation Center – Nashville.

