OBITUARY: Laurine Willhoite McKinney

Laurine Willhoite McKinney passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, surrounded by her family.

A longtime member of the church of Christ, she enjoyed spreading her words of love to everyone she met.

Laurine was preceded in death by James D. McKinney, her beloved husband of 55 years and her parents Otto and Edith Willhoite.

Her surviving family includes four daughters: Ann Johnson, Lynn Davis (Glenn), Gay Fry (Don), Sue Easter (Bill); 9 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank all the amazing care partners who showed Laurine compassion and respect.

The family graveside service took place on August 6.

She requested any memorials be sent to Franklin Avalon Hospice or the charity of your choice.

