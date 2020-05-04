Laurie A. Parrish, 47, a resident of Nashville, TN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, peacefully in the presence of her family members.

Laurie was born in Nashville, TN on June 17, 1972 to Jim and Judy Parrish. Laurie graduated from Brentwood Academy in 1990 and then received her nursing degree from Columbia State. For many years Laurie made a great difference in the lives of her patients in Nashville, Atlanta, Breckinridge and Miami. Laurie loved the Lord and allowed him to use her nursing skills to help others through medical mission trips to Brazil. Laurie was a loving daughter, sister and aunt. She was dearly loved by her family and she lavished love on them as well.

She is survived by her loving parents Jim and Judy Parrish; Siblings, Shila (Kurt) Zimmermann and their children Harrison and Sarah Beth, Ben (Kim) Parrish and their children Maggie, Joseph, Daniel and Ryan.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in honor of Laurie Parrish to the Mission’s Fund at Brentwood Baptist Church, Brentwood, TN.

To leave a note for Laurie’s family or share a memory, please sign the online guest book.