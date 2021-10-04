OBITUARY: Lauren Christine Downs

Lauren Christine Downs – Age 32 of Nolensville, TN. September 28, 2021. Survived by daughter, Mallory Faith Wheeler; mother, Beth (Robert) Owen; father, Stephen (Dayna) Downs; sisters, Hannah Owen and Shelbi Thomas; brothers, Taylor (Bruna) Owen, Stephen Downs, Jr., Jacob Downs and Joshua Downs; nieces, Lyric and Maddi.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Owens Cemetery, Rutherford County. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.