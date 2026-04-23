Laura Jo Keeter, age 88 of Franklin, TN passed away April 16, 2026. She was born in Lawrence County, TN to the late Walker & Carrie Short. Laura attended Rolling Hills Church. She retired from the City of Franklin where she was the codes administrator. Laura loved traveling, photography, flowers and most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Jackie Short, Kenneth Short and Jesse Short. Laura is survived by her sons, Frank (Julie) Keeter, Jr., Jeffrey (Jeralyn) Keeter, Jerry Keeter and Patrick Keeter; brothers, Roger Short and Bobby Short; sister, Fay Alexander; grandchildren, Shandy Jarrell, Derek (Avinah) Keeter, Amber (WD) Hilton, Laura (Whitney) Keeter, Sydney Keeter, Brennan Keeter, Ian (Cheyenne) Keeter, Bryson (Jessi) Keeter, and Graham (Kendall) Keeter; thirteen great-grandchildren and many other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, May 2, 2026 with visitation two hours prior at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.