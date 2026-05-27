Mrs. Laura Elizabeth “Beth” Trout Meadows, age 86, of Brentwood, TN passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2026. She was born in Chapel Hill, TN and was a daughter of the late Jasper Herman Trout and Elizabeth Adelle Barnes Trout. Mrs. Meadows was a teacher for a Christian School. While in Jackson, MS, she was a member of the Broadmoor Baptist Church and when she moved to Tennessee she became a member of Brentwood Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jeremiah Green “Jerry” Meadows, Jr., sisters, Lillian Smith, Pauline Hamilton, Bobbie Taylor, infant Margaret Helen Trout, brothers, J.B. Trout, Glenn Trout, and Billy Frank Trout.

Mrs. Beth loved history. She had a passion for the outdoors, especially gardening. She enjoyed reading books and literature and participating in church activities. Most of all, she loved her family and spending time with them.

Mrs. Meadows is survived by her children, Laura Lea Meadows of Nashville, TN, Jennifer Lynn Meadows, Jeremiah Greene “Chip” Meadows, III of Atlanta, GA; 2 grandchildren, Megan Blakeney Meadows & Matthew Greene Meadows; brothers, David Trout, Jerry Trout, and Ronnie Trout, all of Chapel Hill, TN.

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 12 Noon until 1 PM at Swanson Cemetery. The graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, June 6, 2026 at 1 PM with Bro. Jamie Pratt officiating. Interment will follow in Swanson Cemetery in Chapel Hill, TN.

For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1801 West End Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203.

LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, 203 South Horton Pkwy, Chapel Hill, TN, (931) 364-2233 is in charge of arrangements.

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This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.