OBITUARY: Latanya Vyette Cotton

Latanya Yvette Cotton was born on October 21st, 1966, in Nashville, TN. She was born to Princess and Raymond Coleman. Latanya received her education in the Nashville Public School System. She was a graduate from Maplewood Comprehensive High School in 1984. She obtained a license in the state of TN for Cosmetology. She also attended David Lipscomb College. Latanya then moved to Dallas, Texas to pursue a career in modeling. In 1987, she moved back to Nashville where she was reunited with her longtime high school sweetheart, Ricky Cotton. They were married on October 17th, 1987. They spent 34 wonderful and loving years together. In this union they had two children, Domonic Cotton and Ti’Anna Cotton. Latanya continued to work in modeling and achieved several accomplishments such as appearing in several commercials and print modeling until 1994, when her daughter was born. She then became a full-time housewife.

Latanya loved her family and loved to cook. She also loved music and was a hopeless romantic. In 2002, she became ill and was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease. She suffered on and off for many years. In 2021, she became very ill again and on October 18th, 2021, she went home to be with the Lord. During her last days she was committed to the Gospel and inspired many.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Josephine Jackson, her brother Ray Coleman Jr., her aunt, Rowena Dowell, her grandmother, Elva Mosby, and uncle, Anthony Coleman.

Latanya leaves to cherish her memories, devoted husband, Ricky Cotton, son, Domonic (Jessica) Cotton, daughter, Ti’Anna Cotton, brother, William (Jessica) Coleman, parents, Princess and Raymond Coleman, two grandchildren, Natalia Cotton and Domonic Cotton Jr., aunt, Dorinda Coleman, aunt Linda Dowell, aunt, Barbara Coleman Moore, aunt, Valerie Coleman, aunt Linda Morrow, uncle, Quinn Jackson, uncle, Larry Coleman, uncle Michael Coleman, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A private family celebration of life will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be held from 4-8pm on Friday.

A special thanks to the Williamson Medical Center, Alive Hospice Care, Thompson Station Church of Christ, Spring Hill Memorial Park, Riggs Church of Christ family and Fowlkes Street Church of Christ.

