OBITUARY: Larry Russell Sanderson

Larry Russell Sanderson, age 72, of Franklin, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 31, 2025. Larry was born on June 11, 1953, the beloved son of the late Leonard and Betty Walker Sanderson.

Larry lived a full and joyful life, marked by quiet strength and a heart for others. He filled the lives of countless friends, neighbors, and community members with kindness and generosity. Larry never met a stranger — he greeted everyone with a warm smile, a firm handshake, and a story that could brighten even the hardest day.

A lifelong resident of Tennessee, Larry took pride in his work and in serving those around him. In his younger years he loved being outdoors riding horses and in his older years he enjoyed a quiet evening on the porch with a cold cup of chocolate milk watching his dogs Lucy and Daisy play in the yard. His laughter, wit, and easygoing nature left a lasting impression on everyone, fortunate enough to know him.

Larry is survived by cousins, Mike Ladd of Franklin tn and Tammy Norman of Smyrna tn. Close friends Crystal Binkley, Donnie Mangrum, Willie Binkley, Janet Binkley, Alex Mangrum, Jozie Mangrum, and Duck Hassle of Franklin tn. And his wonderful dogs Lucy and Daisy.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services, 105 SE Parkway #110, Franklin, TN 37064.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Larry Sanderson Memorial Fund, in loving memory of Larry Sanderson.

Services have been entrusted to Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services, 105 SE Parkway #110, Franklin, TN 37064. (615) 721-7968 | www.stephensfs.com

