OBITUARY: Larry Quay ‘Bubba’ Richards

Larry Quay “Bubba” Richards, 51, of Spring Hill, TN, passed away on March 4, 2024, in Nashville, TN.

Bubba was born on June 27, 1972, in Houston, Texas, to his parents Larry and Linda Richards.

Bubba attended the University of Oklahoma, where he also played football. On May 9, 2013, he married Anna Waugh, in Brentwood, TN. He was also proud to be the founder of TRG Roofing Construction and Decks, established in 2021. Beyond his professional endeavors, Bubba was deeply involved in the recovery community. He dedicated himself to supporting others on their journeys to sobriety.

Bubba wanted to use his message to impact thousands of people to not live in shame and to be a shining light of redemption and constant progress and that’s exactly what he did. He was known for being the guy that was thinking about and checking on others. There are countless stories of how much he loved and cared for his people. He loved his family, and he loved them hard.

Bubba’s mission in life was to spread a message of hope and redemption, and he lived that mission every day. He inspired countless individuals to embrace their struggles without shame and to strive for constant progress. His impact will be felt by many for years to come.

Bubba is preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Linda Richards.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Richards, and children: Grayson Richards, Brayden Russiano, Campbell Russiano, Holden Russiano, and Greyson Russiano. He is also survived by his sisters: Kirstan Stidd, Dana Baker and her husband Regan, and Blair Baldwin and her husband Glenn, as well as numerous nieces and nephews who adored their Uncle Bubba.

Though he may be gone, Bubba’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. May we honor his legacy by continuing to spread love, kindness, and support to others in our community.

Funeral services to celebrate Bubba’s life will be held at 2:00 PM on March 11, 2024, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, located at 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Roofers in Recovery Larry Bubba Richards Scholarship Fund.

