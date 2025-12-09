OBITUARY: Larry Patrick

Larry Patrick, age 72, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on December 4, 2025. He was born in Streator, Illinois, to the late Donald and Ella Patrick.

Larry’s greatest passion in life was sharing the gospel, and he was well known for his presence on the street corner in downtown Franklin, where he devoted countless hours to spreading the message of his faith.

He was a retired peace officer from California and worked as a real estate broker for 45 years. Larry also served briefly in the United States Air Force at the end of the Vietnam era.

Larry is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sandi Patrick; children, Joshua Patrick, Ashley Patrick, Ella Patrick and Sam Patrick; sisters, Deana Lucht, Susie Mathis and Barbie Batura. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Rachael Patrick; brother Donnie Patrick.

A memorial service will be held at 11AM Thursday, December 11, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Brian Bachochin officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service.