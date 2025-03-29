OBITUARY: Larry Michael Barnes

Larry Michael Barnes, age 72, of Franklin, passed away on March 26, 2025. He was born on August 2, 1952, in Nashville to the late Lawrence and Lucille Forehand Barnes.

Larry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He shared 52 wonderful years of marriage with his beloved wife, Patricia “Patty” Barnes. Larry spent many years working at Flow Construction Company in Nashville and was known for his strong work ethic and dedication. In his free time, Larry found joy in the outdoors and had a passion for vegetable canning, a skill he lovingly passed down to his family.

A man of faith, Larry was a longtime member of Heritage Church of Christ, where he formed lasting friendships.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his sister, Sheila Sullivan.

Those left to cherish Larry’s memory are his wife, Patty Barnes; his sons, Jeff (LeAnn) Barnes and Todd (Diamonde) Barnes; grandchildren, Michael Barnes, Chris Barnes, Davis Barnes, and Evan Barnes; and sister, Gloria Phelps.

The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, March 31, 2025, at Heritage Church of Christ with Ron Gambill officiating. Burial will follow at Harpeth Hills Memorial Gardens with Brandon Sullivan, Beau Anthony, Brandon Wright, Brent Wright, Derek Cathey, and Jim Finn serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be on Sunday, March 30, 2025, from 2:00 – 6:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart and Lung Association.

The care of Larry Michael Barnes and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.