OBITUARY: Larry M. Cognata

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Larry M. Cognata

Larry M. Cognata, 87, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on July 18, 2021 in Franklin, Tennessee.

Larry was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Stella and Carmelo Cognata on October 17, 1933. He went to school at South High. Larry married Martha (‘Marty’) on December 21, 1957 in Cleveland, Ohio. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from the Cleveland Institute of Art. He worked as an industrial designer for Murray of Ohio Manufacturing, and worked his way up to the Vice President of Design at Murray prior to retiring. He was also was an accomplished and well recognized silver and goldsmith. He served in the Army as a radio repairman in the post-WWII rebuilding effort in Europe. He was involved in Boy Scouts as a troop leader, and also taught silver and goldsmithing at Peabody College.

Larry is preceded in death by Carmelo and Stella Cognata, and his brother Carl.

Larry is survived by his wife – Martha (‘Marty’), sons – Matthew (‘Matt’), Chad, and sister Ella.

No memorial services are yet planned, but may be arranged at a future time. Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial, Franklin Tennessee.

Memorials may be given to Williamson Memorial, Franklin, Tennessee.
The family of Larry Cognata wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Williamson County Medical Center, our neighbors that have helped us through this time, and the people of Gateway Church of Franklin which have been so supportive.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here