OBITUARY: Larry Lee Hollis

Larry Lee Hollis, 60, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, and entered into the presence of the Lord on June 22, 2026.

Born on January 22, 1966, to Leroy and Barbara Hollis alongside his twin brother, Leslie, Larry dedicated 23 years of service to the Nashville community as a firefighter with the Nashville Fire Department.

Beyond his career in public service, he was a talented builder with a passion for restoring older properties and breathing new life into places others had overlooked. He was also an expert construction equipment operator whose skill and dedication helped shape the growth and future of many communities throughout Middle Tennessee. His work left a lasting impact on countless projects, and his craftsmanship and knowledge were respected by all who worked alongside him.

Larry had a servant’s heart and was known for his generosity, kindness, and willingness to help anyone in need. His door was always open, and he never hesitated to lend a hand, offer support, or share what he had with others. He was truly one of a kind—a man whose impact was deeply felt by everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Above all, Larry was a devoted family man and the very best girl dad. He took immense pride in his daughters and worked tirelessly to instill in them the values, morals, and strength that guided his own life. His love, wisdom, and example will continue to live on through them.

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Tracy; his daughters, Krista Hollis Bradley (Bryce), Kelsie Hollis (Tyler), and Kaylee Hollis; his granddaughters, Finley Bradley, Libby Bradley, and Kinsey Hyman (Sam); his twin brother, Leslie Hollis; his sister, Laura Wood (Jason); nieces Lindsay Hill (Chad), Julia Hollis, Gwen Hollis, and Emma Hollis; and his beloved dog, Moose.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Casey Nicole Hollis.

Larry’s legacy of service, generosity, and unwavering love for his family will be remembered and cherished forever.

“The just man walketh in his integrity: his children are blessed after him.” — Book of Proverbs

“And remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he said, It is more blessed to give than to receive.” — Acts of the Apostles

Pallbearers will be Bryce Bradley, Terry Mack Burnett, Chad Hill, Leslie Hollis, Tyler Maupin, Ryan Maupin, Evan Patterson, and Chad Williams.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Mikey Hawn, Jeff Neely, and Lee Ray.

A private visitation for members of the Nashville Fire Department will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2026, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 660 Thompson Lane, Nashville, Tennessee.

A public visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home, 660 Thompson Lane, Nashville, Tennessee, followed by funeral services at 4:00 p.m. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/nashville-tn

Larry will be carried to his final resting place by his brothers and sisters of the Nashville Fire Department at Woodlawn Memorial Park immediately following the service, aboard an engine for one final ride.

Click For More Obituaries