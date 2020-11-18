OBITUARY: Larry L. Westbrook

Larry L. Westbrook, age 88 of the Bethesda Community, TN passed away November 15, 2020.

Longtime Franklin attorney and retired from Steltemeier & Westbrook Law Office after 50 years of service. Avid University of Tennessee Sports Fan.

Preceded in death by wife, Janeil Smith Westbrook; parents, Walter and Louise Daniel Westbrook. Survived by: sons, Larry N. (Candie) Westbrook of Franklin, TN, Randy (Tracie) Westbrook of Bethesda Community and Steve (Melissa) Westbrook of Franklin, TN; brother, Jerry D. (Nancy) Westbrook of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Laura Ann Westbrook, Shawn Whitney Westbrook (Hayden) Burns, Courtney (Brett) Fay and Meredith (Hunter) Garvin; great grandchildren, Drake & Celby Garvin, Adelyn & Hailey Fay.

Private Family Graveside Service will be conducted in Williamson Memorial Gardens – Remembrance Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to the Franklin First United Methodist Church Meals on Wheels. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com