OBITUARY: Larry Floyd Dugan

Larry F. Dugan, age 74 of Franklin, TN passed away March 30, 2021.
Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Neely Coble Company with 39 years of service. Member of Spring Meadows Church of Christ. Devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Preceded in death by parents, J.P. and Nelda Binkley Dugan. Survived by: wife, Sarah Dugan; sons, Chris (Sorrel) Dugan, Craig (Robyn) Dugan and Cameron Dugan; grandchildren, Grayson, Gavin, C.J., Selah and Brooklyn Dugan; twin brother, Harry (Carol) Dugan; twin sisters, Charlene (Hugh) Williams and Darlene (James) Fiveash and other loving family members.
Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Dale Jenkins officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to express their special thanks to Alive Hospice for their love and care for Larry. Visitation will be 5-7PM Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
