OBITUARY: Larry Eugene Booker

Larry Eugene “Jay” or “Jay Bird” Booker departed this life on December 18, 2025 at Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, in Macon, GA. Larry was born, September 15, 1954 in Franklin TN, to the parents of M. A. McKissack and Katherine Booker.

Larry leaves to mourn his passing: devoted sister, Emma Booker; brothers, John (Beverly) Booker, Charles Henry Booker and devoted brother, Tony E. Terrell; devoted friends, Carl Steele, Willie Highsmith and Helen Highsmith; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Mr. Booker will lie in state on Friday, December 26, 2025 from 2 until 5 at the funeral home.

Visitation with family was on Saturday, December 27, 2025 from 1 until 2 at West Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church, 4141, Franklin, Tennessee with funeral to follow. Elder Jarrell Marable, officiating and Elder Bernard Jones, eulogist. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

Interment was on Tuesday at 11:00 A.M., December 30, 2025 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Pregam, Tennessee.

