Mr. Larry Dean Hargrove, age 84, of Shelbyville, Tennessee, died Thursday morning, May 14, 2026 in Columbia, Tennessee. Mr. Hargrove was born in Marshall County and was a son of the late Tip Top and Annie Laura Cook Hargrove. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by sisters, Margaret Hargrove Tipton and Lois Hargrove Purcell.

Larry was a graduate of Forrest High School in Chapel Hill. He was a well known retired florist in Chapel Hill, Shelbyville and Middle Tennessee.

Mr. Hargrove is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Ash, Lebanon, TN; nieces, Diane (Ronnie) Curtis, Chapel Hill, TN, Kande McPeak Wyatt, Fayetteville, TN, Tanya McPeak Moss, Fayetteville, TN.

Private services for Mr. Hargrove will be held later.

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Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services

203 South Horton Pkwy P.O. Box 8, Chapel Hill, TN 37034

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This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.