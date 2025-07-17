OBITUARY: Larry Christodoulou

Larry Christodoulou of Brentwood passed away on July 6, 2025, at the age of 75. He was born on November 27, 1949, in Welch, West Virginia, and was raised by his father, Nicholas Christodoulou.

He graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1973 with a degree in Geology but built a long, dedicated, and respected career in the field of Electrical Engineering. He was very involved in organizations within his field of work, such as Doble and IEEE.

Larry had a passion for learning, traveling the world, dogs, “existing” as he would say (napping), and telling cheesy jokes. He was the epitome of a hard-working, supportive and loving father, husband, and son.

He was preceded in death by his father, Nicholas Christodoulou, and his favorite canine best friends, Achilles and Athena. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Rita Christodoulou, with whom he just celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary with at the beginning of the year, his two children, Brian (Jami) and Hayley Christodoulou, and his two bonus grandchildren, Jackson and Preston.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity that supports animals or veterans, both of which were close to Larry’s heart.

