OBITUARY: Larry Allen Featherstone

Larry Allen Featherstone – Age 76 of Nolensville, TN. December 3, 2020.

Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and devoted friend. He was a Vietnam Veteran who served in the U.S. Navy. He owned and operated his own business for 37 years.

Preceded in death by parents, Vernon & Leatha Featherstone; brothers, Charles, James, Billy; and sister, Betty. Survived by his wife of 56 years, Andrea “Ann” Featherstone; daughters, Dianna Driscoll, Annette Medcalf & Toni Featherstone (Frank) Layne; grandchildren, Josh (Casey) Minshall, Owen Medcalf, Andrea Featherstone-Driscoll, Christian Driscoll & Stone Layne; great grandchildren, Alexandra, Anderson, Coast & Ember; and numerous cousins and peeps.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, December 6, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, HICKORY CHAPEL, 5852 Nolensville Road, by Pastor Dewey Wise. Honorary Pallbearers: Dr. Tom Stonebraker, Ron McCallister, Patrick Moore, Burl Johnson, Billy Aaron, Bob Hibbs & Dino Sarte. Visitation Saturday from 2-7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.