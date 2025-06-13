OBITUARY: Lanny McPeak

Lanny Ray McPeak, a proud Spring Hill native, passed away on June 10, 2025, in the town he loved and called home. Born on September 8, 1946, to the late Eugene and Ada Clyde Alsup McPeak, Lanny lived a life filled with grit, generosity, and a little mischief.

In 1964, Lanny married the love of his life, Nancy Stephens, and together they built a 61-year adventure full of love, laughter, and spontaneity. Their story was one of deep commitment, constant teasing, and an unshakable partnership—he was her rock, and she was his heart.

Lanny was truly one of a kind—a jack of all trades with a knack for fixing just about anything. With a big personality and a heart to match, Lanny was determined when it counted, outspoken when it mattered (and sometimes when it didn’t), and ornery enough to keep life interesting. He had a way of telling it like it was—often unfiltered, always honest—and behind every bold opinion was a desire to help, uplift, or make someone laugh.

He loved fiercely and gave freely—especially to his family. A devoted husband, wonderful provider, and deeply compassionate caregiver—especially in later years as he attentively cared for Nancy, Lanny showed his love through quiet acts of service and loud declarations of pride. Whether he was spoiling the grandkids, watching over his wife, or cracking jokes that only he could get away with, he did it all with a signature spark that made him unforgettable.

Lanny leaves behind his loving wife, Nancy Stephens McPeak; his daughters Kimberly (Robin) Jackson and Beverly (Cleve) Johnson; grandchildren Nick (Katelyn) Jackson, Kaylyn (Cody) Martin, and Lauren (Michael) Everett; great-grandchildren Presley, Kenleigh, Greyson, and Caden; and dear family friends Peter and Sharon Ricciardi.

In addition to his parents, Lanny was preceded in death by his brothers: Bobby, Elbert, and Carl McPeak.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 14, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home in Spring Hill. A Celebration of Life will begin at 2:00 PM, officiated by Robin Jackson.

The care of Mr. Lanny McPeak and his family has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort, give condolences, and send flowers, please visit the Spring Hill Memorial website.