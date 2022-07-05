OBITUARY: Lanny Boles McGowan, Sr.

Lanny Boles McGowan, Sr. of Nolensville, TN passed away on June 22, 2022, at the age of 87. He was born and raised in Nashville, TN, but spent most of his life in Nolensville, TN where he became a pillar of the community.

He was a generous and humble man of faith who never met a stranger and made a lasting impact on any person or organization who was lucky enough to come to know him. He will be remembered as a selfless and genuine treasure of the community who never hesitated to volunteer his time in service of others. He graduated from Antioch High School where he and his wife of 67 years, Lois, were crowned cutest couple and most athletic, among many other accolades. Aside from Lois, sports were his next love where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. Many came to know him for his involvement in the Nolensville community and Williamson County youth sports where he coached and played baseball himself for many decades and even led a team to the Little League World Series in 1984. He continued coaching well into his 80s and only recently hung up his cleats as the Ravenwood High School assistant baseball coach. He excelled professionally as well where he retired as President of Industrial Sales Co. Inc. and VP of Electric Service, Inc. After retirement he rediscovered his fondness for his first car in high school, the Ford Model A. He went on to become an AACA Master Judge and longtime participant in the Mid-Tenn Model A Ford Club. He was equally distinguished in the Ford Model A community where he traveled the country attending car shows with his family earning several Senior Grand National awards along the way.

Survived by wife, Lois Welch McGowan; daughter, Mary Beth Moore (Kenneth); son, Lanny Boles “Buddy” McGowan, Jr; grandsons, Russell Moore (Anna) and Andrew Moore; great grandson, Parker Moore; sisters, Eleanor (Jim) Walker and Ann Williams; and brother, Jimmy (Patricia) McGowan.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Rev. Jimmy Hendricks and Rev. Jim Norton. Interment Nolensville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Rusty Moore, Andy Moore, Kenneth Moore, Carl Walker, Stacy Walker and Jake Davis.

Masonic memorial services will be conducted Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. by Mill Creek Lodge #775 F&AM. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 3-8 p.m. and Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 9-10 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.